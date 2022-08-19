August 19, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum, in collaboration with the historic Carnegie Library, will host a “Telling Your Story” Workshop at 11 a.m. on August 27 at the Carnegie Library, located on 537 East Henry Street in Savannah.
This workshop will celebrate Carnegie Library’s 108th anniversary and its remarkable journey by having attendees write their stories. Attendees will create a personalized journal to begin authoring their own stories by expressing who they are, their gifts/talents, victories, aspirations, and more. They will have access to African print fabric, Adinkra symbol stamps and other stamps to design and decorate their journals; along with a list of Affirmations, African Proverbs and Quotes as inspirations to get started. Attendees are invited to bring a photo of themselves to personalize their journals.
This activity will be accompanied by viewing a Ted Talk video from award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, entitled “The Danger of a Single Story.” She shares how she found her authentic cultural voice and warns that if we hear only a single story about another person or country, we risk crucial misunderstandings.
“Storytelling is an art that takes many mediums, whether it be through the spoken word, written word, performance arts or visual arts. We feel it is so important for all people to have a platform to create their own life narratives and share their stories," said the museum’s Education and Outreach Coordinator, Lisa Jackson. “We are proud to collaborate with the Carnegie Library with this workshop, engaging in the African tradition of storytelling and celebrating the library’s story."
This workshop is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. To learn more about the museum, upcoming workshops, and the museum’s newest collections, visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org.
The Savannah African Art Museum is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Its mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.