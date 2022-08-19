Telling Your Story 2022 Banner.png

August 19, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum, in collaboration with the historic Carnegie Library, will host a “Telling Your Story” Workshop at 11 a.m. on August 27 at the Carnegie Library, located on 537 East Henry Street in Savannah.  

This workshop will celebrate Carnegie Library’s 108th anniversary and its remarkable journey by having attendees write their stories. Attendees will create a personalized journal to begin authoring their own stories by expressing who they are, their gifts/talents, victories, aspirations, and more. They will have access to African print fabric, Adinkra symbol stamps and other stamps to design and decorate their journals; along with a list of Affirmations, African Proverbs and Quotes as inspirations to get started. Attendees are invited to bring a photo of themselves to personalize their journals. 

