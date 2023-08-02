August 2, 2023 - Georgia Southern University is offering members of the law enforcement community a chance to boost their careers with a brand new executive master’s in criminal justice (EMCJ), a program specifically tailored for law enforcement professionals seeking career advancement.
This program is certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council (P.O.S.T.) and offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to accommodate the demanding work schedules of law enforcement agencies. Students in the program follow a unique schedule that features two, three-week modules per semester, requiring only one week of on-site attendance at the Armstrong Campus in Savannah, Georgia. Program participants can complete their degree in just two years.
“I am excited about this new and innovative executive-style graduate program designed for law enforcement professionals across Georgia,” said Ryan Schroeder, Ph.D., dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “Students in the program will be exposed to current research in criminology and criminal justice and develop research skills to advance their careers. Graduates are prepared to be leaders in law enforcement organizations across the state.”
The EMCJ program is especially beneficial for officers in county and city law enforcement, sheriff’s department personnel, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia FBI, University System of Georgia law enforcement agencies and more. Through the coursework, students will refine their analytical, research and critical thinking skills, foster a superior understanding of criminal justice and have the chance to network with fellow officers, build relationships and enhance connections nationwide.
“We’re excited to offer this executive master’s program to all our law enforcement partners throughout the state,” said Laura Mcullough, director of Public Safety and Chief of Police for Georgia Southern. “This program is designed to work specifically with the agencies and for the upcoming leaders in law enforcement within Georgia. As an agency head, the ability to develop our future leaders while being able to provide for the demands of our communities is invaluable. This program will allow officers to develop into better officers and stronger leaders within their agencies and community without demanding large amounts of time away from work or home.”
The program does not require a nomination, but candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution and be a certified, registered or exempt peace officer currently employed with a Georgia law enforcement agency recognized by the Georgia P.O.S.T.
