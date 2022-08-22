August 22, 2022 - In a constantly changing world with new mediums for communication, it’s critical for professionals to be adaptive to the latest communication strategies. Georgia Southern University continues to adapt to this digital transportation with expanding its Master of Arts (M.A.) program in Professional Communication and Leadership to online platforms.
More than 70% of college students are enrolled in at least one course offered exclusively online, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. Many experts believe this is not a short-term adjustment, but instead a reflection of a new norm in higher education.
Even before the pandemic, Georgia Southern began expanding accessibility to its undergraduate and graduate programs across all of its campuses and online. Now, another program is added to that list.
“If you’re already in a career and perhaps it’s too far to commute, this allows you to get an advanced degree, and then apply for that next step in whatever field you’re in,” said Pamela Sears, Communication Arts interim chair. “It’s beneficial to a great number of different industries.”
Previously, the program was a hybrid consisting of online and in-person courses. The addition of a fully online curriculum opens the door to an expanded student population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.