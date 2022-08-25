August 25, 2022 - For the first time, Georgia Southern has earned a STARS rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.

Sustainability Programs at Georgia Southern University, known as Sustain Southern, spearheaded the initiative to report accomplishments for the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement showcasing the many initiatives for students to get involved in sustainability on campus.

