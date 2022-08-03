August 3, 2022 - Hargray has announced it will award $1,500 each to four K-12 teachers making a difference in their schools and communities as part of the internet service provider’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign.
Individuals throughout the communities in the states Hargray serves may nominate a teacher simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the educator works to build connections and go above and beyond for their students.
“Teachers perform a vital role in educating the future leaders of our communities, and often spend their personal time and resources to ensure their students have the tools they need to be successful,” said Trish Niemann, Vice President of Communications Strategy. “Hargray wants to recognize the outstanding educators in the cities and towns we serve and help them get their school year off to a great start.”
Entries will be accepted through Aug. 26 at www.hargray.com/campaign/contest. Individuals whose nominees are selected to win will also receive a back-to-school prize pack from Sparklight. The winners will be highlighted on Hargray’s social media channels.
