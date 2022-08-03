TeacherApprec2022_Hargray.jpg

August 3, 2022 - Hargray has announced it will award $1,500 each to four K-12 teachers making a difference in their schools and communities as part of the internet service provider’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign.

Individuals throughout the communities in the states Hargray serves may nominate a teacher simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the educator works to build connections and go above and beyond for their students.

