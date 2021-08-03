August 3, 2021 - After one of the strangest and most challenging school years ever, one local high school graduate is receiving $2,000 for future education. Savannah IT services provider Infinity, Inc., has announced that Jacob Mitchell of South Effingham High School won the 2021 Infinity Anniversary Scholarship.
The scholarship, created 3 years ago as part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebration, is designed to contribute locally to the next generation of technological advancement and discovery. Returning celebrity judges Kim Gusby of WSAV and Ron Wilson, Executive Director of Royce Learning Center were joined by Bill Astary of Georgia Tech this year to review the submissions from area high school students.
In response to learning that he won, Jacob said, “Wow! I am incredibly excited and honored to have been selected for the Infinity anniversary scholarship. I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the selection process.”
Jacob plans to attend the University of South Carolina Bluffton to major in Computational Science. He believes that “no matter what degree a college student chooses today, they will have to be knowledgeable in Computer Science. It is critical to every aspect of our day-to-day lives and all fields of employment.”
For more on the scholarship, and to see Jacob’s video submission, visit www.infinityinc.us.
