August 3, 2023 - The Matthew Reardon Center for Autism (MRCA) was recently awarded a $2,000 grant from the Kirby and Mary Beth Smart Foundation. Based in Athens, Georgia, the Kirby and Mary Beth Smart Foundation supports children and families facing adversity throughout the state of Georgia. This grant will support the purchase of new Chromebooks for the students of Advance Academy at the Matthew Reardon Center for Autism.
According to MRCA President and CEO, Patti Victor, “We are incredibly grateful for this support from the Smart family. Children with autism are differentiated learners across all learning domains. Studies have found that the use of technology in educational settings benefits students with autism in so many ways. It helps facilitate communication between students and teachers, and it is a significant tool in acquiring academic reading, writing, and mathematics skills. It also helps us create a personalized learning environment and help make learning more interesting and enjoyable for our kids.”
(0) comments
