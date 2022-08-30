August 30, 2022 - The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) will continue their support of the annual True Blue 5K/Abbie’s Adventure Race events in 2022, held in partnership with Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus Recreation and Intramurals. The events will be held during the school’s homecoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, starting at the Recreation Activity Center (RAC), 2687 Akins Blvd. in Statesboro, which lead up to the day’s spirited GSU football game against Ball State University.
“Let the races begin,” said Jimmy DeLoach Jr., Abbie’s dad and ADF president and founder, who will kick off the races. “This is a great way for current students, alumni, parents and supporters of Georgia Southern to spend quality, healthy time together while also honoring my late daughter Abbie, who was full of school spirit, was competitive and enjoyed doing good works.”
Participants can register online until Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. EDT. In-person registration is available before the race on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at the RAC. Abbie’s Adventure Race is limited to 20 pairs (40 people), so partner up and sign up soon.
Registration costs between $20 and $40, depending on when you sign up (early bird rates end Aug. 31) and whether you are a student, a faculty/admin/alumni of GSU or a member of the community. The Kiddie Run is free for children. The True Blue 5K race is also available as a virtual run for $25 per participant. T-shirts will be available to the first 300 registered participants.
There are four ways to participate:
- Abbie’s Adventure Race (7:30 a.m.): This is a fun spin on the typical 5K race. It consists of a 5K course with various mental and physical challenges spread throughout (plan for mud and water). Walk or run, this race is for anyone looking for a unique and exciting way to participate.
- True Blue 5K Run/Walk (8 a.m.): Show your Georgia Southern True Blue pride with a walk or run. This race is for anyone looking for a fun trek through the beautiful GSU Statesboro campus.
- Kiddie Run (at 8:45 a.m.): This is a quarter-mile trek just for kids.
- Virtual 5K: True Blue pride spreads from Georgia to California and beyond (there was a participant last year in Japan). Registration is open for the second year for all eagles — and those who support eagles — if they cannot participate in Statesboro.
In addition to celebrating Abbie’s love of taking part in homecoming activities and doing fun things with friends, the event gives ADF the opportunity to give back. This year’s Abbie DeLoach Foundation Contest will donate $1,000 to a GSU student organization, or the charity of its choice, that registers the largest number of participants.
Homecoming points can also be earned by having at least five participants, but must be registered by Sept. 22 by 5 p.m. Register at http://cri.gs/trueblue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.