August 30, 2022 - The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) will continue their support of the annual True Blue 5K/Abbie’s Adventure Race events in 2022, held in partnership with Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus Recreation and Intramurals. The events will be held during the school’s homecoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, starting at the Recreation Activity Center (RAC), 2687 Akins Blvd. in Statesboro, which lead up to the day’s spirited GSU football game against Ball State University. 

“Let the races begin,” said Jimmy DeLoach Jr., Abbie’s dad and ADF president and founder, who will kick off the races. “This is a great way for current students, alumni, parents and supporters of Georgia Southern to spend quality, healthy time together while also honoring my late daughter Abbie, who was full of school spirit, was competitive and enjoyed doing good works.”

