August 4, 2021 - This fall Savannah State University will offer the Computer Information Systems, Logistics & Supply Chain (CILS) program, a new academic degree path to support the growing community need for professionals with technical skills in the logistics and supply chain industry.
Designed to introduce students to cutting edge technology including a variety of systems, programming languages, financial technology approaches, as well as, data analytics tools and methodologies, the CILS program within the university’s College of Business Administration prepares students for these industry professions and future careers. Faculty and students will engage in research and test new technology while working to improve existing technology and industry practices. The CILS program offers students the option to choose a focus in information systems (IS), logistics, or a combination of IS and logistics.
“Savannah State University is uniquely positioned in the port city of Savannah, Ga.,” said Shetia Butler Lamar, DBA, Computer Information Systems assistant professor. “Our location offers niche opportunities to support the missions of local organizations which impact business and economic development. These relationships also provide opportunities for CILS students to engage in experiential learning through practical projects, allowing them to apply what they are learning in the classroom.”
CILS students are prepared to contribute relevant expertise to the community, large and small businesses, and entrepreneurs helping to promote the awareness and application of innovative technology that will support economic growth and development.
For more information about the CILS program, contact Dr. Butler Lamar by emailing butlers@savannahstate.edu, calling 912-358-3401 or visiting SavannahState.edu.
