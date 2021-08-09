August 9, 2021 - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) in partnership with EmployAbility and Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Parent Mentors will be delivering an informative presentation about Family Support and the Community-Based Waivers (NOW/COMP). This presentation is appropriate for Families of Individuals with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities (ID/D) who would like to learn about how these state-funded supports assist their dependent children & adults in school and post-school settings.
Families will hear an overview of each support from Family Support & DBHDD agency representatives as well as receive information regarding application process for each support. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at EmployAbility located at 7209 Seawright Drive.
The benefits of the Community-based Waivers are that these waivers provide individuals with (ID/D) supports and provides them opportunities to live independently and in the most integrated setting possible.
“All students have difficulty in transition from high school to adult lives,” said Juliet Hardeman, LDSS board member. “Students with disabilities have unique challenges and additional barriers to productive adult lives so early preparation and intentional planning with the students’ school teams are essential for the best post-school outcomes.”
In planning for transition to post-school settings, it is important for parents to help their children become self-determined and be able to self-advocate. This means children & young adults need opportunities to learn about their own strengths, weakness, preferences and practice advocating for themselves. After public school eligibility ends, individuals with disabilities fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
While many parents are hesitant to think about life after high school, it is important for them to understand that while school districts have a legal obligation to provide a free and appropriate public education under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), community resources and services do not have this same requirement.
Eligibilities for post-school services are different, funding can be impacted by state and federal cuts, and there may not be a provider(s) to provide the type of services/supports a dependent adult needs in the community. Learning about what is available and building on natural supports greatly increases the opportunity for a successful transition.
Attendees of the Aug. 24 event will hear from Family Support provider- B & B Care Services, Inc and Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) Region 5 staff about changes/updates to services and how to apply for these services, and the presentation is free. Those interested in attending can RSVP here: https://www.smore.com/dyzc7 or contact Juliet.Hardeman@sccpss.com for more information.
