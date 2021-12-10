December 10, 2021 - Georgia Charter Schools Association (GCSA) recently recognized Barry Lollis, CEO of Savannah Classical Academy (SCA), with the “Champion for Children Award” during GCSA’s annual Holiday Celebration and Recognition of Advocates.
Lollis was selected to receive this award for his advocacy of Senate Bill 59 at the Georgia Capitol and in the community he serves, his leadership and innovative practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his efforts to share and assist other schools with pioneering initiatives.
“We are grateful for Barry Lollis’ tireless advocacy and dedication to Georgia’s public charter school students,” said Tony Roberts, GCSA President and CEO. “In addition, we greatly appreciate his steadfast willingness to lend GCSA and his fellow school leaders a helping hand.”
During the 2021 legislative session, Lollis testified in favor of Senate Bill 59, a charter school resources and equity bill that gained passage by the Georgia General Assembly and was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. Lollis is committed to ensuring that SCA and other Georgia charter schools receive the funding they are entitled to by law. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, SCA was at the forefront of Georgia schools planning and implementing a switch to remote learning, which included providing technology devices and meal programs for students in need. Due to these efforts, Lollis was selected as one of only ten Charter School representatives to serve on Georgia’s new COVID-19 Charter School Task Force. The task force, established to provide a state-wide brain trust of charter school leaders to be at the forefront of problem-solving critical issues, played a crucial role in forging a way forward for educators and students in today’s environment of a “new-normal.” Additionally, in 2021 Lollis led efforts to obtain retroactive funding for Chatham County charter schools, which had not been properly allocated by the local public school system for the financial years of 2018, 2019, and 2020.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award from GCSA, an organization that shares my drive to support public charter schools and growth for students, their families, and faculty within Georgia,” said Lollis.
Lollis’ undergraduate degree is in Biology, and he has a master’s degree in Broadfield Science, both earned from Armstrong, he earned a second master’s degree from Georgia Southern University in Educational Leadership; and rounded out his final program with an Education Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Piedmont College. Lollis is an innovative educator who has been leading and improving schools for 18 years. Lollis came to SCA in 2017 and has overseen significant improvements in the academic achievements of the school.
The GCSA supports, fosters, and advocates for the development of high-quality public charter schools and networks that improve opportunities for Georgia students. With the vision of every child in Georgia having equal access to a high-quality, transformative public education, the organization values innovation, school choice, parental involvement, student achievement, accountability, communication, and collaboration.
For more information about Savannah Classical Academy, visit www.savannahclassicalacademy.org.
