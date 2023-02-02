February 2, 2023 - The Tybee Island Marine Science Center has announced that Chantal Emilie Audran will serve as its new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Audran served as the Center’s Acting Director.

In making the announcement, Doug Duch, president of the Tybee Island Marine Science Foundation’s Board of Trustees, said, “Chantal has helped to ensure a smooth transition since our longtime executive director, Maria Procopio, left the Center. Between her more than 10 years with the Center and her well-established role as a dedicated curator, Chantal has proven to be a true leader and innovator. She definitely has the knowledge, experience and excitement necessary to take the helm of this organization. 

