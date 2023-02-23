February 23, 2023 - Craig M. Harvey, Ph.D., has been selected to serve as the new dean of the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing at Georgia Southern University beginning July 1.

“I am excited to welcome Dean Craig Harvey to Georgia Southern University as the next generation of leadership for the College of Engineering and Computing,” said Carl L. Reiber, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Dean Harvey brings with him an understanding of what a vibrant and growing research university will need to move to the next level as our region expands in its engineering and computing needs.”

