December 13, 2022 - The Learning Center of Senior Citizens, Inc will present “One Hundred Years of Influence the life of W.W. Law,” a collaborative program between The Learning Center and the Savannah-Yamacraw Branch of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History.
The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Learning Center of Senior Citizens, Inc., 3025 Bull Street.
The event will begin with lunch followed by a conversation about “The Influences of W.W. Law" with the following panelists:
- Carolyn Blackshear
- President, Savannah-Yamacraw Branch, Association for the Study of African-American Life and History (ASALH)
- Honorable Edna B. Jackson
- Georgia House of Representatives, District 165
- Mayor, City of Savannah, 2012-2015
- Honorable Dr. Otis Johnson
- Mayor, City of Savannah, 2004-2012
- Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education, 1999-2002
The moderator will be Wanda S. Lloyd, author of Coming Full Circle: From Jim Crow to Journalism and co-editor of Meeting at the Table: African-American Women Write on Race, Culture and Community.
Following the panel discussion, Luciana Spracher, Director, City of Savannah Municipal Archives, will present “Treasures From The W.W. Law Collection.”
