December 13, 2022 - The Learning Center of Senior Citizens, Inc will present “One Hundred Years of Influence the life of W.W. Law,” a collaborative program between The Learning Center and the Savannah-Yamacraw Branch of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History.

The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Learning Center of Senior Citizens, Inc., 3025 Bull Street.

