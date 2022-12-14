December 14, 2022 - Music icon Barry Manilow announced that his Manilow Music Project will once again award a deserving music teacher in each city of his winter arena tour, including Savannah.
The Grammy award winner previously announced a one-night-only concert set for Saturday, Jan. 15, at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board and Enmarket Arena participated in the contest by suggesting schools and teachers in their area that they want to be considered for this award. In each city, the winning teacher will receive a $5,000 cash award and another $5,000 in “Manilow bucks” presented by Barry Manilow to purchase musical instruments for their school’s music program. The winner will also receive VIP tickets to the concert.
“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude, said Manilow. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”
The Manilow Music Project has opened voting to anyone who has ever been moved by the power of music to vote for their favorite music teacher. It has given away over ten million dollars’ worth of funds and music instrument donations.
Nominated teachers in Savannah are Emily Graham, Islands High School; Chloe Washington, Windsor Forest High School; Lashon Leggett, Herschel V Jenkins High School; and Reginald Mitchell, Savannah High School. Visit on.barrymanilow.com/trk/voteMMP to vote.
