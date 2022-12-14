December 14, 2022 - Tickets for TEDxSavannah, an independently organized celebration of ideas worth spreading based on the international TED talk phenomenon — are currently on sale at tedxsavannah.com. The 12th anniversary event will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, located at 11935 Abercorn St.
“In 2023, we will be implementing some exciting changes, including a new location at the beautiful Georgia Southern University-Armstrong Campus and a condensed, half-day format,” said TEDxSavannah organizing committee member Lizann Roberts. “Our 2023 event will include all of the inspiring talks, networking opportunities and TEDxSavannah fun that attendees have come to expect at a more accessible ticket price.”
Guided by a mission to share ideas worth spreading, TEDxSavannah welcomes the public to enjoy live presentations from area residents, TED Talk videos designed to spark deep discussion and live performances. Individuals interested in attending this unique, fully immersive event are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, as tickets frequently sell out in advance.
Early bird tickets are currently on sale for $40, which include seating, onsite parking, snacks, coffee and admission to the after-party. Early bird tickets are available for purchase online at tedxsavannah.com. Beginning March 1, 2023, general admission tickets will increase to $50 for general admission. VIP tickets are also available for $75, which include priority seating and a special VIP badge.
Discounts are available for educators, students and nonprofits. Groups of more than six attendees can receive a 10% discount on the price of their tickets by contacting Allison Hersh at allison@capricorncomm.com.
“TEDxSavannah tickets are a wonderful gift to share with friends, family members, co-workers, students and young professionals this holiday season,” said TEDxSavannah organizing committee member Clinton Edminster. “This annual event is a long-time community favorite and a welcome source of inspiration.”
Event sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Local businesses interested in sponsoring the 2023 TEDxSavannah event are encouraged to contact Brian Judson at brian@b3brokers.com.
To purchase tickets or to learn more about TEDxSavannah, visit tedxsavannah.com.
