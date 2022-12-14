tedxsavannah.png

 

December 14, 2022 - Tickets for TEDxSavannah, an independently organized celebration of ideas worth spreading based on the international TED talk phenomenon — are currently on sale at tedxsavannah.com. The 12th anniversary event will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus, located at 11935 Abercorn St.

“In 2023, we will be implementing some exciting changes, including a new location at the beautiful Georgia Southern University-Armstrong Campus and a condensed, half-day format,” said TEDxSavannah organizing committee member Lizann Roberts. “Our 2023 event will include all of the inspiring talks, networking opportunities and TEDxSavannah fun that attendees have come to expect at a more accessible ticket price.”

