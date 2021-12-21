December 21, 2021 - Morris Multimedia recently announced the speakers for day one of the inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum in Savannah, now scheduled for Feb. 28-March 1, 2022 at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden.
World-class presenters to open the two day event will include:
Michael Thurmond, CEO, Dekalb County, Georgia
Stedman Graham, CEO, Stedman Graham & Associates
Horst Schulze, Co-Founder, Former President and COO, The Ritz Carlton
Katherine and Jay Wolf, Authors, Hope Heals, Suffer Strong
Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D., President, Savannah State University
Dr. Kyle Marrero, President, Georgia Southern University
Christopher Womack, Chairman and CEO, Georgia Power
The 2022 Southeast Leadership Forum idea grew from passionate business leader discussions about how to best cultivate talent and leadership skills in our region. The Forum is designed to bring established and emerging leaders together in an innovative environment promoting leadership development, networking and collaborative teamwork for the betterment of our growing Coastal Georgia Region.
Participants will hear thought provoking content from statewide CEOs, business futurists, and regional community leaders, as well as have the opportunity to connect with the nearly 400 participants expected to attend.
Sponsoring this inaugural event with Morris Multimedia are the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Georgia Southern University and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The Forum fee is $395/person. Limited scholarships are available for community leaders who may need financial assistance to attend the Forum. The scholarship application can be found under the Frequently Asked Questions on the forum website.
For more information and to register, visit Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum
