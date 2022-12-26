Savannah State University Honors Two Graduates with President’s Second Mile Award.jpg

Savannah State University (SSU) has named Kevontae S. Kelly and honor graduate Anastasia W. Stephens the recipients of the President’s Second Mile Award.

December 26, 2022 - Savannah State University (SSU) has named Kevontae S. Kelly and honor graduate Anastasia W. Stephens the recipients of the President’s Second Mile Award.

Presented during each commencement ceremony to a deserving senior or seniors in recognition of stellar and meritorious achievement, the President’s Second Mile Award is the highest honor awarded to a student and is based upon character, values, leadership, and service to the university and the larger community.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.