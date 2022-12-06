December 6, 2022 - The DeSoto has partnered with Susie King Taylor Community School this holiday season in their “It Takes A Village” initiative. The collaboration was in an effort to support the school’s mission to “cultivate a vibrant, academically challenging learning community that celebrates each individual's gifts and instills in students a sense of stewardship as members of the Savannah community and as citizens of the world.”
The hotel provided bare gingerbread houses, candy and edible decorations for each class at the K-8 school. They encouraged the 313 students to get inspired, and let their creativity flourish in this community collaboration.
