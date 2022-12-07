CUREChildhood Cancer.png
Image courtesy of the Precision Medicine Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

December 7, 2022 - CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for childhood cancer treatments, recently disbursed $4.7 million in research grants for its 2021-2022 fiscal year. Of this total, more than $700,000 was raised in Southeast Georgia. This brings CURE’s total investment in research over the last 12 years to more than $38 million.

“We are so pleased and proud that CURE is providing such a high level of support to very promising research this year,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. “We are urgently focused on new treatments for children with high-risk, difficult-to-treat cancers that currently lack effective treatments. Virtually all our grants this year aim to do that, which gives me so much hope for these children.”

