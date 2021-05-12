May 12, 2021 - Savannah State University has named graduating senior Destinee Clark the recipient of the President’s Second Mile Award.
Presented to a deserving student in recognition of stellar and meritorious achievement during each commencement ceremony, the President’s Second Mile Award is the highest honor given to a graduating senior based upon going the extra mile to demonstrate character, values, leadership and service to the University and larger community.
“I am honored to receive this award, and Savannah State means so much to me,” said Clark. “It’s the best HBCU, and I can’t wait to continue my journey as an alumna here, and give back to the next generation.”
A biology major from Snellville, Georgia, Clark worked with the university’s Center for Leadership and Character Development as a Student Orientation Leader for three years, mentoring new students and the freshman class through their first year of college. Clark demonstrated servant leadership as a project manager for many campus programs and seminars, sponsoring freshman residence hall events to help new Tigers make meaningful connections, and grow and develop both personally and professionally. Described as a sublime representation of the best Savannah State has to offer the world, with a passion for serving the community wholeheartedly, Clark held numerous leadership positions in student organizations and clubs during her college tenure, while also spending her time volunteering in Savannah.
Her on campus involvement included the Student Government Association, the National Council of Negro Women and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was named Miss Sophomore and Miss Savannah State University, receiving academic honors as a Blue Ribbon and Bronze Medallion Scholar.
Clark’s future plans include continuing her education in graduate studies in pursuit of a Master of Public Health degree. She aspires to become a health care administrator and the future CEO of a hospital.
Established in 1890, Savannah State University is the oldest public historically black college or university in Georgia and the oldest institution of higher learning in the city of Savannah. The university’s 3,488 students select majors from 30 undergraduate and five graduate programs in four colleges — Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and Sciences and Technology. Visit savannahstate.edu for more information.
