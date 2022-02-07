February 7, 2022 - Calvary Day School announced the appointment of Donald Chumley, as the Coordinator of Community Relations and Retention. Chumley will oversee community programs, community building initiatives, building community partnerships (including partnerships with businesses and foundations), initiating or expanding partnerships with community-based organizations, making the campus more accessible to the community. Chumley will also serve as an Assistant Coach on the football team.
Chumley attended and played football at University of Georgia and has been working within the coastal empire over the past 30 years. Chumley built a very successful football program in the area while serving as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Savannah Christian Preparatory School. During his time at SCPS, he won the State Championship as Head Football Coach along with implementing many other strong athletic programs.
“By having an intentional College Counseling Department, and adding this position, we believe it will demonstrate to our families and the community we are serious about retaining our own high quality students but also set the standard for the support needed to get to the college of your choice whether that be through excellence in academics or excellence on the field or stage” said Dr. Hunter Chadwick, Head of School. “We believe our students deserve the very best support in getting to the next step and Donald has proven to be one of the best people who knows how to get a student-athlete to the next level. He has many accolades including State Coach of the Year and recipient of the Savannah Morning News Coach of the Year.
He and his wife Angela have 2 children, Anna a graduate from the University of Georgia and is a second year law student at Emory University and Noah who is a Junior at the University of Georgia and is a punter for the National Championship UGA Bulldogs football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.