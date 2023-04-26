Tar Wars phtoto.jpeg

April 26, 2023 - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Superintendent Dr. M. Ann Levett has received the inaugural Tar Wars Champion Award for her advocacy efforts in preventing youth vaping and smoking in Southeast Georgia. Under Dr. Levett’s leadership, the Tar Wars tobacco and vape prevention program was successfully implemented this school year with 10,000 SCCPSS students learning about the true dangers of tobacco and vaping products.  

The award was presented by the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians who successfully coordinated the implementation of Tar Wars in Southeast Georgia thanks to a $100K grant from CareSource, a mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 500,000 Georgians. 

