June 29, 2022 - Savannah State University (SSU) has named David Marshall, Ph.D., as the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, effective July 1.
Marshall comes to SSU from Baltimore, Maryland and has served for more than two decades in multiple capacities in higher education administration. Former positions include: department chair, dean, vice president of academic affairs and college president. Most recently, he was chair of the Department of Strategic Communication in the School of Global Journalism and Communication at Morgan State University.
“Having worked in various roles in higher education administration, Dr. Marshall understands the complexities of leading a large and diverse college,” said Dr. Sametria McFall, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “He brings a unique blend of experiences and expertise which makes him an ideal choice for this position, and Savannah State University is fortunate to have him join the Senior Leadership Team.”
In prior roles, Marshall was responsible for several innovative processes and growth initiatives. He successfully led reaccreditation processes and secured over $2 million in grants and private donor funding. He has been heavily involved in academic program development and curriculum review and created a plan that resulted in 96% of his college’s graduates being employed or entering graduate school in the first year of program implementation.
Marshall earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Morgan State University, Baltimore, Md. He earned a master’s degree in journalism and a doctorate in mass media and communication from Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa. His research is included in top journals and he has been invited to share his professional expertise with a variety of organizations including the Institute for Public Relations and The PR Council. Marshall was named 2021 Outstanding HBCU Educator of the Year by PR News and 2019 Educator of the Year by PRSA Maryland. He currently serves on the PRSA National Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.