July 28, 2021 - Benedictine Military School has appointed Dustin White, 2014 graduate, as Director of Alumni Engagement.
White earned a bachelor’s degree in global health studies from Mercer University in 2018. He will continue his coaching with BC’s lacrosse program.
“There was a lot of interest in the director of alumni engagement position,” BC Director of Advancement Mr. Greg Markiton ’92 said. “We were fortunate to interview many incredibly qualified candidates. Dustin just seemed built for this role. His passion, energy level, and positive attitude made him an ideal fit for this particular position on the Advancement Team. The connection that our Benedictine alumni share with the school is very unique and uncommon. Dustin will expand our alumni engagement program to serve our graduates and involve them with our current students and the mission of the school. Passion is the price of admission on the advancement team and Dustin clearly understands our purpose. The members of the BC Advancement team are excited to be serving alongside him as we move BC forward.”
