July 31, 2023 - Lady Eddie Lee Marsh was recently elected as the 15th National President and CEO of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD), a humanitarian organization whose mission is to serve youth and adults across the country. Marsh was elected and installed into this new position during the organization’s national Syn-Lod conference held in Los Angeles, CA July 5-9, 2023.
Marsh has been a member of TLOD since 1991 and previously served as National 1st Vice President, National 2nd Vice President, and National Area IV Director. Area IV is comprised of chapters in Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, as well as the island of Jamaica. Under her leadership as Area IV Director, the area was awarded the “National Presidents’ Most Outstanding Area in 2013 and 2015” at the National Conference. Lady Marsh is a member of the Savannah Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated, and the first to have been elected as National President from Area IV. She is a graduate of Savannah State (College) University.
