August 17, 2022 - Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term, life changing relationships with urban youth in our community, has announced another new addition to their growing team. Eric Durgan Jr. will join Elevate Savannah as a new teacher mentor for the 2022-2023 school year.
In this new position, Durgan will assist in implementing and growing the Elevate program at their latest partner school, Derenne Middle School. As a teacher mentor for these younger Elevate students, the goal is to build meaningful relationships while preparing them for high school and the challenges they will face following graduation. Beyond the classroom, he will serve as a mentor to these students, exposing them to various experiences within our community.
Having grown up in Dekalb County, Durgan is well versed in the challenges facing Georgia’s urban youth and is uniquely positioned to help them overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. Prior to joining Elevate Savannah, Durgan worked with Southwest Key of Savannah, another non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for underserved youth. He graduated with high honors from Savannah State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. In his spare time, Durgan enjoys volunteering at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, Andrea B. Williams Elementary School, and for Trash Cleanups at Frazier Homes and Yamacraw Village.
Teacher mentors, like Durgan, are available after school, on the weekends and over the Summer, helping students discover their talents and strengths, develop personal goals, and explore opportunities outside of their comfort zone. As a team, Elevate Savannah’s teacher mentors have a combined goal of working to ensure students are given the tools necessary to explore post secondary options and to create a career plan beyond high school. For more information, visit www.elevatesavannah.org.
