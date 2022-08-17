August 17, 2022 - Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term, life changing relationships with urban youth in our community, has announced another new addition to their growing team. Eric Durgan Jr. will join Elevate Savannah as a new teacher mentor for the 2022-2023 school year. 

In this new position, Durgan will assist in implementing and growing the Elevate program at their latest partner school, Derenne Middle School. As a teacher mentor for these younger Elevate students, the goal is to build meaningful relationships while preparing them for high school and the challenges they will face following graduation. Beyond the classroom, he will serve as a mentor to these students, exposing them to various experiences within our community.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.