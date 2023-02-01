February 1, 2023 - Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses in February.
“This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and help participants recognize obstacles these students face in higher education,” said Georgia Southern Director of Military and Veteran Services George Fredrick, Ed.D. “In addition to the Georgia Southern Military Resource Center, Green Zone Training will assist in identifying other campus resources that are available for students, staff and faculty.”
Georgia Southern currently has more than 3,500 military-affiliated students across its three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville.
Jodi Middleton Kennedy, director of the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement, benefitted from last year’s session.
"Green Zone Training is an amazing opportunity for staff to learn not only how we can support military-connected students, but also some of the unique obstacles they face as students navigating their educational journeys,” she stated. “It is clear that George Fredrick and his team in Military and Veteran Services are passionate about their roles, and it was amazing to be able to connect with a panel of students and hear about their personal experiences as Georgia Southern students."
University Academic Success Coach Lydia Hinkle also thought it was advantageous to participate in Green Zone Training for multiple reasons.
“It is important to be aware of the different types of students we serve and what their needs are so that we can better assist them as staff members,” said Hinkle. “As staff members, we should want to do these kinds of training opportunities so that we can support these students as best as we can. Not only does it increase your value as an employee to be able to understand your students better, but it increases our appeal as a university if we, as a whole, are known to be extremely knowledgeable and supportive of this student population.
“I did learn a lot about what our students from this population need and would like to see happen, and brought some information back to my department on how we can better assist these students.”
During the Green Zone Training in Savannah, recipients of three Military Spouse Scholarships totaling $10,000 will also be recognized.
Green Zone Training will take place on the Statesboro Campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Williams Center and on the Armstrong Campus in Savannah on Feb. 9 in the Ogeechee Theatre. Both events take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern is a 2022-2023 Top Ten Military Friendly® University, as designated by Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse magazine. The University has been named to the list for the past 10 years, and it has also ranked one of the “Best for Vets” by CollegeFactual. It is also No. 1 in the “Best Education Options for Veterans” by Veterans News Report, the “Top 60 Military Friendly Colleges” by Intelligent.com and in the best schools for military students category by Best for Vets Colleges.
