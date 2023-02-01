February 1, 2023 - Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses in February.

“This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and help participants recognize obstacles these students face in higher education,” said Georgia Southern Director of Military and Veteran Services George Fredrick, Ed.D. “In addition to the Georgia Southern Military Resource Center, Green Zone Training will assist in identifying other campus resources that are available for students, staff and faculty.” 

