February 1, 2021 - Admission applications are now available for the Savannah Exploratory Charter Academy (SECA), a new elementary-grade charter school authorized by the State of Georgia. For the 2021-2022 school year, SECA will be open for children attending Kindergarten through Fourth Grade. Fifth Grade will be added the following year.
Interested families must apply at secawise.org for the non-weighted enrollment lottery by March 8, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for admission.
SECA is a tuition-free public school. SECA’s Charter School model allows for the flexibility to implement the best academic methods to serve its students. SECA’s challenging academic program will be delivered primarily through project-based learning (PBL), which allows students to experience the diverse curriculum through teacher-guided, integrated projects and presentations. Experiential learning through PBL fosters greater retention of knowledge, and we look forward to utilizing this innovative, engaging teaching approach to educate our students.
SECA is dedicated to cultivating a strong culture of respect, accountability, personalized learning opportunities, and community engagement through partnerships with Savannah-area industries, institutions, and leaders. SECA will provide its students a window to view the world and the opportunities available to them at their most impressionable ages.
SECA’s leadership is dynamic and experienced. Dr. Chris W. Tuttle, SECA’s Chief Academic Officer, is an educational leadership expert with 30+ years of success as a teacher, department head, administrator, professional development facilitator, presenter, and consultant.
“I am both honored and excited to be a part of SECA’s mission to provide its students with a uniquely engaging, interactive learning experience,” Dr. Tuttle said. “We look forward to meeting our students where they are and working alongside them and their families to ensure they have the individualized guidance and support they need to succeed in their educational journeys at SECA.”
Roger Moss, SECA’s Chief Operations Officer, is a Savannahian with an acute understanding of the needs of the community’s young students gained though his founding and leadership of the Savannah Children’s Choir, his co-founding of the Savannah Classical Academy, and his 20+ years in business and community service in Savannah.
Moss commented, “It has been my experience, in the years that I have worked with children, that their greatest desire is to know that they belong. SECA's commitment to reaching each individual child will give our students that sense of belonging.”
SECA’s school leaders are supported by the State Charter School Commission, a comprehensive Support and Resource Team, and a Governing Board of local business leaders and professors from Georgia Southern University’s College of Education.
Interested families are encouraged to join virtual information meetings hosted by SECA on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. Spanish language information sessions will be held on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.
For more information about SECA, or to apply for enrollment or make a donation, visit www.SECAwise.org, or contact Roger Moss at 912-667-1700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.