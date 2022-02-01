February 1, 2022 - SHE HUSTLES returns in 2022 for a live, in-person event from The Creative Coast. The SHE HUSTLES community offers Savannah's women entrepreneurs and leaders a chance to network, learn, and inspire. Several times per year, the Creative Coast hosts gatherings that bring the community together for a motivational evening highlighting women in the Coastal Georgia region.
This winter’s event will take place on Feb. 24, 2022 at the Front Porch Improv (210 W. Victory Drive in Savannah) starting at 6 p.m.
The event will feature a keynote speaker with an inspiring story and a panel discussion between influential entrepreneurs and leaders from diverse industries. The Creative Coast will be announcing the speaker and panelists over the coming weeks leading up to the event. Those interested in attending should join the Creative Coast’s SHE HUSTLES in Savannah Facebook group for regular announcements and updates. Announcements will also be made on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @CreativeCoast.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. for networking over wine and hors d'oeuvres and will kick-off with emcee and Creative Coast Executive Director Jennifer Bonnett. Tickets can be purchased online for $20 per person. Creative Coast Community Members receive a 50% discount on tickets using a code previously emailed to them.
Visit https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.