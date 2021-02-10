February 10, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department and Phi Beta Sigma Incorporated’s Tau Beta Sigma Chapter signed a memorandum of understanding this week, with the goal of strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the African-American community.
Several Chatham County Police Department officers are Phi Beta Sigma members, and they approached Chief Jeff Hadley about the idea of forming the partnership. Under the agreement, the fraternity chapter and police department will work together on various programs and initiatives designed to build trust and provide a stronger and safer community. Initiatives include community forums, “Shop with a Cop” opportunities, and law enforcement appreciation events.
“This partnership goes hand-in-hand with our community policing philosophy,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “To work with a fraternity that has a number of our officers as members is a privilege, and we look forward to the insight and ideas they will share as we move forward with this collaboration.”
Phi Beta Sigma member Deion Williams, along with his administration and the brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, says the organization will continue to build upon its motto; “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity” by continuing initiatives like this one.
“This initiative is something that has never been done before and it’s something that both parties are looking to build upon,” said Williams. “During a meeting with Chief Hadley he made a statement along the lines of; ‘CCPD and the community relationship is like a marriage. In a marriage couples don’t always agree on things but they are able to come to some mutual agreement that will help to satisfy both individuals.’ This initiative is a way for us to have those conversations with our police departments and the community. So, we will be able to understand each other a little better and work hand-in-hand to rebuild our community for the better.”
Phi Beta Sigma was founded in 1914 by three African-American men at Howard University, and now boasts thousands of members around the United States – including roughly 70 members in the Chatham County area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.