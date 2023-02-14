February 14, 2023 - This week American Legion Post 184 donated funds to local high school students at Johnson High School to support senior graduation expenses. Representatives of the Town of Thunderbolt were on hand for the check presentation.
“As a part of our Outreach Program for Children and Youth, we reached out to the school closest to our post home on Rowland Avenue. Johnson High School told us of the need for kids who are struggling to pay senior graduation expenses like cap, gown and diploma. Fulfilling our mission of giving back to our local community, we want our schools and students to know we support them," said American Legion Post 184 Post Commander Joe Higgins. “Joining us is the Town of Thunderbolt’s Mayor Dana Williams and City Administrator, Bob Millie.”
