February 17, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm recently announced its 2021 scholarship. From now through May 1, 2021, local high school seniors are encouraged to apply for the scholarship, which will award $1,500 to one student to put toward tuition costs at any accredited community college or university in the state of Georgia.
The Eichholz Law Firm is looking for an applicant that exemplifies the following traits of a successful student: communication, motivation, self awareness, good listening and intelligence.
To apply, seniors should complete all steps of the application at thejusticelawyer.com/about/scholarship, which include writing and submitting an original essay. This year’s essay topic is extracurricular activities.
To be considered for this award, scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Must have a minimum, unweighted GPA of 3.25
- Must submit a unique essay of at least 500 words and complete application in its entirety before the scholarship deadline (May 1, 2021)
- Must be a high school student in the following Georgia counties: Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, Liberty
- Must be enrolling or accepted in an accredited community college or university in Georgia
The scholarship winner will be announced at the end of May.
