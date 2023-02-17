Photo — NASPA Awards.jpg

February 17, 2023 -Georgia Southern’s work to support students in their college journey is once again receiving national recognition. The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) Excellence Awards has included two of the University’s collaborative projects, The Eagle Experience and the Period Equity Movement, in its 2022-2023 list of winners.

“It is a tremendous honor for Georgia Southern to be recognized in this way, highlighting these programs that impact our students,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Shay Little, Ph.D. “The collaborative partnerships across our institution that support the Period Equity Movement and The Eagle Experience are transforming the student experience.”

