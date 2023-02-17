February 17, 2023 - Georgia Tech-Savannah has announced two free, in-person OSHA training courses. “OSHA 7225: Transitioning to Safer Chemicals” will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 and “OSHA 7205: Health Hazard Awareness” will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Both courses will be presented at the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus, located at 210 Technology Circle in Savannah.
In OSHA 7725, participants will learn OSHA’s seven-step substitution planning process on evaluating chemical use, study possible alternatives, and pursue safer alternatives. As companies work towards achieving sustainability goals while ensuring quality and production needs, a proactive approach that eliminates chemical hazard risk while also avoiding regrettable substitutions is needed. This seminar – designed for purchasing staff, maintenance supervisors, facility managers, and workers – will provide guidance on how to develop a plan of action for transitioning to safer chemical alternatives in the workplace.
