February 2, 2021 - Savannah SCORE is bringing back its “Tools to Grow Your Business” Lunch-and-Learn workshop series for 2021. Offered the third Thursday of every month, these live online workshops will cover a wide range of business-related topics.
The series will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 12 p.m. with a franchising fundamentals workshop, “Building Wealth through Franchise Ownership—During and Beyond COVID-19.” This live online workshop features Leslie Kuban, a Certified Franchising Expert (CFE) and franchise owner of FranNet. Since opening FranNet of Atlanta with her father in 1999, she has helped more than 500 individuals and families choose the best franchise brand for their needs and goals. Kuban will teach workshop participants essential facts about franchising, how to choose the right franchise, and how to build wealth through franchise ownership.
“We are excited that Leslie will kick off our third annual ‘Tools to Grow Your Business’ workshop series on February 18,” Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair and Certified SCORE Mentor Michael Siegel said. “She knows firsthand what it takes to succeed as a franchise owner o and how to operate a franchise business during, as well as after, the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to Siegel, many people do not realize that becoming a franchisee can be their best path to business ownership. At the Feb. 18 workshop, Kuban will present her insights on thriving franchise categories (even during COVID-19), high growth industries for 2021 and beyond, due diligence opportunities, costs and funding solutions, ways to reduce risk, and the competitive advantages that franchising offers.
To register for the Feb. 18 event, for which there is a $20 fee, please visit http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=anwty5eab&oeidk=a07ehjgzce61ee84d9c
Other “Tools to Grow Your Business” workshops include “How to Successfully Exit Your Business” on Thursday, March 18 with Al Torpie, Senior SCORE Mentor; and “The Reputation Matrix” on Thursday, April 15 with Marjorie Young, CEO, Carriage Trade Public Relations. Each workshop costs $20 and lasts one hour. More sessions within this series will be held throughout the year on the third Thursday of every month.
To schedule a free mentoring session with one of Savannah SCORE’s expert business mentors, visit their website. And if you would like to become a SCORE Volunteer, go to https://savannah.score.org/volunteer-66.
