February 21, 2023 - Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) has received a $26,000 grant from Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. to support the continuation and growth of its science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) programs.
“This generous grant will strengthen our efforts to further initiatives in STEAM education and will be used to expand our Middle and High School Computer Science programs. We appreciate this support which will help us provide every student with the tools they need to achieve and excel,” said Barry Lollis, CEO of Savannah Classical Academy. “Gulfstream is a major contributor to our community’s quality of life, and we are grateful for the commitment they have made to SCA students enabling us to enhance and expand our STEAM programs.”
Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) was founded in Chatham County in 2013 as a lottery enrollment public charter school. SCA’s mission is to provide every child with a classical and academically rigorous education while instilling a commitment to civic virtue and moral character. SCA is committed to developing literate and articulate students who will become active, responsible members of the community and will make a positive contribution to society.
“Gulfstream is dedicated to the communities where our employees live and work,” said Ira Berman, senior vice president, administration and general counsel, Gulfstream. “We appreciate SCA’s efforts to provide enriching educational experiences that inspire young scholars in the area. By partnering together we are able to support more future leaders.”
Gulfstream is a leading manufacturer of the world’s most technologically advanced business aircraft, and one of the largest employers in the Savannah area.
