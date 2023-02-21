February 21, 2023 - Savannah State University’s Visual and Performing Arts program is showcasing a new group exhibition by Telfair Museums’ Friends of African American Arts (FAAA) with Guest Curator and local Savannah artist, Betsy Cain. As part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival, the exhibition will run Thursday, Feb. 23 through Monday, May 30 in the Kennedy Fine Arts Gallery, located in the Kennedy Fine Arts Building, 3219 College St. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
“We are delighted to host the many talented FAAA artists to exhibit on campus once again,” said Professor Nicholas Silberg, department chair of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness. “It is a wonderful opportunity for our students and the community to be able to view the art and interact with the artists.”
Telfair Museums’ Friends of African American Arts was formed in 2007 with a mandate to raise public awareness in and to promote development and understanding of art by African Americans. Over the years, FAAA has evolved into a vibrant community of artists, collectors and art enthusiasts. This exhibition features work in a variety of media — painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media — by more than 30 current FAAA members.
Exhibiting artists include Nancy Acosta, Joshua Alexandar, Tony Artemisia, Bobby Bagley, Leroy Bolden Jr., Deneen Broxton-Harrison, Kayla Bullock, Kimberly Dobson, Autumn Gary, Tula Gary, Breonca Heals, Haroun Homayun, Ashley Inniss, Patrice Jackson, Olivia Johnson, Ligel Lambert, Angela Mathis, Cierra Marion, Pamela McLauren, Steven Ogle, Bri Anna Richards, Kat Robertson, Annissa Roland, Julia Roland, Wendell Smith, Nicholas Seward, Kathy Varadi, Nichelle Wilson-Parish, Brian Woods, Calvin Woodum, and Qing Xiang.
The Kennedy Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, contact Professor Silberg by calling 912-358-3335 or emailing arts@savannahstate.edu.
