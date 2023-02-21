FAAA.jpeg

February 21, 2023 - Savannah State University’s Visual and Performing Arts program is showcasing a new group exhibition by Telfair Museums’ Friends of African American Arts (FAAA) with Guest Curator and local Savannah artist, Betsy Cain. As part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival, the exhibition will run Thursday, Feb. 23 through Monday, May 30 in the Kennedy Fine Arts Gallery, located in the Kennedy Fine Arts Building, 3219 College St. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

“We are delighted to host the many talented FAAA artists to exhibit on campus once again,” said Professor Nicholas Silberg, department chair of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness. “It is a wonderful opportunity for our students and the community to be able to view the art and interact with the artists.”

