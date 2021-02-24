February 24, 2021 - Current university students are encouraged to apply for a summer internship to help with the City of Savannah's Georgia Tech Smart Communities Challenge Grant project focused on using data science for equitable urban development.

Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern University, Savannah State University and SCAD students are eligible to apply by Friday, Feb. 26. The internship is a paid, full-time (40 hours per week) opportunity from May 17 to Aug. 6, 2021. The summer intern can earn up to an $8,000 stipend funded by Microsoft.
 
The Smart Community Corps (SCC) is the first statewide program of its kind for civic-minded students to gain hands-on, smart city experience. Working as a summer cohort and in community pairs, interns are placed into local municipalities to support smart technology projects dedicated to creating livable and equitable communities.
 
Learn more about the program at savannahga.gov/sccintern, and click here to apply.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.