February 24, 2021 - Current university students are encouraged to apply for a summer internship to help with the City of Savannah's Georgia Tech Smart Communities Challenge Grant project focused on using data science for equitable urban development.
Feb. 24 - City of Savannah announces internship program for equitable urban development
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern University, Savannah State University and SCAD students are eligible to apply by Friday, Feb. 26. The internship is a paid, full-time (40 hours per week) opportunity from May 17 to Aug. 6, 2021. The summer intern can earn up to an $8,000 stipend funded by Microsoft.
The Smart Community Corps (SCC) is the first statewide program of its kind for civic-minded students to gain hands-on, smart city experience. Working as a summer cohort and in community pairs, interns are placed into local municipalities to support smart technology projects dedicated to creating livable and equitable communities.
