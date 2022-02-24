February 24, 2022 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program in 10 coastal counties, launched its 2022 programming in Glynn and McIntosh counties on Feb. 10–11, 2022. The Class of 2022 consists of 25 leaders from business, professional and civic organizations. Candidates are nominated and selected by LSEGA alumni and regional leaders to participate in a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth to build connections and learn collaboration skills that empower them to improve the region.
“The three hosting cities, Brunswick, St. Simon’s Island, and Darien, are crucial to this area’s economy,” said Callaway. “It was fitting that our first session was held in these historic seaside locales.”
Speakers included Dr. Heather Farley and Dr. Don Mathews of the College of Coastal Georgia School of Business & Public Management; Adam Mackinnon, education coordinator at the Sapelo Island National Estuarine Research Reserve; JR Grovner, Sapelo resident and tour guide; Yvonne Grovner, master basket weaver and Sapelo resident; Brooks Good with Coastal Outdoor Adventures; Kate Karwacki with McIntosh County Commission; Terry Louk, President and CEO of Coastal Area District Development Authority; and Stephanie Knox, preserve manager with Cannon’s Point Preserve, St. Simons Land Trust.
Sponsors of LSEGA's first session include Coastal Area District Development Authority, Georgia Power, King's Consulting, Pinova, Sandy Bottom Bagels and Southeastern Bank.
To learn more about the LSEGA program, visit lsega.com.
