February 25, 2021 - Donatos Pizza, a locally owned pizzeria at 5405 Waters Avenue, kicks off a campaign to feed local teachers through the rest of this school year. Donatos will drop off meals at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26 at Hesse K-8 School located at 9116 Whitefield Avenue.
Feb. 25 - Donatos Pizza Kicks Off Campaign to Feed Local Teachers
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
“When we participated in Meals for Medical last year, we got a chance to feed some of Savannah’s unsung heroes. With the panamedic affecting so many people, we wanted to pay it forward to teachers,” said Donatos co-owner Adam Kurena. “With this being the first week of teachers returning to class, we hope this surprise meal will show our appreciation to these dedicated teachers.”
“Hesse K8 is extremely thankful for the support from all of our community partners during this pandemic. Donatos Pizza lunch donation feeds positive teacher morale and demonstrates their value to our community during this difficult time,” shared Hess principal Kimberly A. Newman.
Serving delicious personal pepperoni and cheese pizza or Italian and Caprese Salads, Donatos plans to feed a different school each week until the end of this school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Upcoming Events
- Thunderbolt Council Meetings
- Savannah City Council Meeting
- Tybee Island City Council Meeting
- Chatham County Commission Meeting
- Pooler City Council Meeting
- Garden City Council Meeting
- Tybee Island City Council Meeting
- Port Wentworth City Council Meeting
- Savannah City Council Meeting
- Chatham County Commission Meeting
Most Popular
Articles
- Feb. 19 - Georgia Power President Chris Womack named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Leaders in Corporate Citizenship
- Feb. 15 - Savannah Tequila Co. opens at Plant Riverside District
- Feb. 22 - Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia elects new board members from Savannah
- Feb. 23 - Parker’s Expands Beverage Offerings with Grand Opening of Parker’s Spirits in Pooler
- Feb. 18 - Russo’s Fresh Seafood Bluffton and lot 9 brewing co. Announce Winterfest Oyster Roast
- Feb. 15 - Rep: Ron Stephens: One step closer to "Crossover Day"
- Feb. 9 - St. Joseph's/Candler remembers the life and career of Dr. Ed Richards
- Feb. 23 - Sen. Watson: Gearing up for "Crossover Day", and other updates
- ZACH LACARIA joins Thomas & Hutton's Civil Department
- Feb. 22 - Rep. Ron Stephens: General Assembly committed to reestablishing integrity of election system
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.