February 25, 2021 - Donatos Pizza, a locally owned pizzeria at 5405 Waters Avenue, kicks off a campaign to feed local teachers through the rest of this school year. Donatos will drop off meals at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26 at Hesse K-8 School located at 9116 Whitefield Avenue.

“When we participated in Meals for Medical last year, we got a chance to feed some of Savannah’s unsung heroes. With the panamedic affecting so many people, we wanted to pay it forward to teachers,” said Donatos co-owner Adam Kurena. “With this being the first week of teachers returning to class, we hope this surprise meal will show our appreciation to these dedicated teachers.”
 
“Hesse K8 is extremely thankful for the support from all of our community partners during this pandemic. Donatos Pizza lunch donation feeds positive teacher morale and demonstrates their value to our community during this difficult time,” shared Hess principal Kimberly A. Newman.
 
Serving delicious personal pepperoni and cheese pizza or Italian and Caprese Salads, Donatos plans to feed a different school each week until the end of this school year.

