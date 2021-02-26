February 26, 2021 - For the 10th year in a row, Georgia Southern University has been named a Military Friendly school by Viqtory Media, earning a gold-level distinction in the large public school category for 2021-22. The University has also been named a Military Friendly Spouse School.
“I am truly grateful and so proud of Eagle Nation,” said Retired Col. George Fredrick, Ed.D., director of Military and Veteran Services. “A recognition like this, becoming a Military Friendly 2021-22 Gold School, reflects the culture and the phenomenal efforts of a great University. Similarly, we are equally proud of our recent distinction as a Military Friendly Spouse Institution for 2020.”
Viqtory Media rates schools on academic policies compliance, graduation and career outcomes, culture and commitment, military student support and retention, admissions and orientation, and financial aid and loan repayment.
“Military-connected students, including active-duty, veterans, guard and reserve members, student military spouses, and students who are children of military members are vital to Georgia Southern’s success,” Fredrick said. “We are so thankful for our military-connected students who chose Georgia Southern.”
Fredrick said the civilian population of Georgia Southern has also played a large part in obtaining the gold distinction.
“We must congratulate our University leadership for their vision and support to create a university character that values and provides great opportunities and transforms lives through our personal interactions,” he said. “We also must recognize our faculty, staff and student population for all of their support of our strategies to recruit and provide the best possible support to this population.”
