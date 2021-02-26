February 26, 2021 - Park Place Outreach will host their first-ever cornhole tournament, “Toss for a Cause” on Saturday, March 6, at Southbound Brewing Company, located at 107 E. Lathrop Ave.
This socially distanced event will include craft beer, food from The 5 Spot Mobile, raffle prizes, and friendly competition. To follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required and attendees will be provided with hand sanitizer.
Team sign ups will begin at 1 p.m. at Southbound Brewing Company, with the tournament starting at 2 p.m.
Tickets to participate in the tournament are available in advance at the following link: https://revenue-usa.keela.co/toss-for-a-cause-ticket-purchase1 or at Southbound Brewing Company from 1 - 2 p.m. on the day of the event.
