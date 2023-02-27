NEW SHE HUSTLES Mark Your Calendar Flyer (1080 × 1080 px) (2160 × 1080 px) - 1

February 27, 2023 - SHE HUSTLES is a Creative Coast tri-annual event, during which Savannah's women entrepreneurs and leaders connect, learn, and inspire. The event features an inspirational keynote speaker and panel discussion made up of Savannah women who are paving the way in their industries. The Creative Coast has also announcde its partnership with SCORE Savannah for the upcoming SHE HUSTLES event, which is set to take place on Thursday, March 2, at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) from 5:30 pm - 8 p.m.

SHE HUSTLES will be emceed by Erica Backus, Director Of Public Relations and DEI Strategy at Visit Savannah and Savannah Chamber of Commerce. Backus will guide attendees along an inspirational evening filled with networking opportunities, a keynote talk, a panel discussion and raffle prizes from women-owned businesses.

