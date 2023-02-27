February 27, 2023 - SHE HUSTLES is a Creative Coast tri-annual event, during which Savannah's women entrepreneurs and leaders connect, learn, and inspire. The event features an inspirational keynote speaker and panel discussion made up of Savannah women who are paving the way in their industries. The Creative Coast has also announcde its partnership with SCORE Savannah for the upcoming SHE HUSTLES event, which is set to take place on Thursday, March 2, at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) from 5:30 pm - 8 p.m.
SHE HUSTLES will be emceed by Erica Backus, Director Of Public Relations and DEI Strategy at Visit Savannah and Savannah Chamber of Commerce. Backus will guide attendees along an inspirational evening filled with networking opportunities, a keynote talk, a panel discussion and raffle prizes from women-owned businesses.
Lori Judge, Founder and CEO of Judge Realty, will be the event’s keynote speaker. Judge, who is also the co-owner/founder of the Yaupon Teahouse, Temples Farm and the Judge Art Collection, will share her story of entrepreneurship and leadership during the evening conference.
The panel discussion will focus on work/life balance, the art of saying no, and boundary setting. The purpose of the theme is to drive home how etching out time for yourself and turning opportunities down can make business stronger and work output better. Panelists include:
- Jessica Belfry, Award-winning entrepreneur, business consultant and philanthropist (Panel Moderator)
- Zelonia Williams, Founder and Executive Director of Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education Inc., Owner of Celebrations Unlimited Events, Owner and Operator of Patches Custom Embroidery Works and The Push Theory
- Amy Capello, Owner of Pure Joy Life Coaching
- Michelle Stenson, Executive Council Agent at New York Life Insurance Company
- Jessie Gilligan, Chief Operations Officer at Focus Lab
SHE HUSTLES is made possible by generous sponsors and local volunteers. The Savannah Economic Development Authority is an annual platinum sponsor for the SHE HUSTLES event. Wells Fargo is also a sponsor of the upcoming event and is greatly supportive of the SHE HUSTLES community.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a short reception with a wine bar and hors d'oeuvres followed by the event kick-off at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online, in advance only at thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles. Creative Coast Members receive 50% off their ticket price.
Email kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with inquiries about the event and for sponsorship opportunities.
