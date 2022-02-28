February 28, 2022 - Georgia Southern University’s Waters College of Health Professions has selected a group of alumni and local health experts to make up the Waters College Advisory Board (WCAB) to support and facilitate the success of the college.
Established in 2022, the WCAB provides advice, counsel and ideas to members of the college on a variety of issues including programs, placement and the competitive environment of education in the health professions.
“The advisory board was established to aid in the growth and development of the Waters College of Health Professions,” said Barry Joyner, Ph.D., dean of the college. “The experiences and expertise of the advisory board members will be valuable resources as we look to enhance the quality, visibility and reputation of the college.”
Additionally, board members will assist with fundraising and development efforts to increase the visibility of the college.
“With the wide breadth of knowledge and accomplished careers represented by our board members, the Waters College Advisory Board has the opportunity to help guide and foster the continued growth of the college and success of our students,” said WCAB Chair Dr. John Hodges, former orthopedic surgeon for the Eagles football team. “Georgia Southern has helped each of us soar and now it’s our turn to help ensure our graduates reach even greater heights.”
In addition to Hodges, WCAB members include:
- Rahman Anjorin, alumnus and player manager in player affairs with the NFL Players Association
- Dr. Kathleen Benton, alumna and president and CEO of Hospice Savannah
- Kristin Burton, DPT, alumna and owner of a canine rehabilitation service
- Ross Euteneuer, alumnus and member of the Georgia Southern University Athletes in Action Advisory Board
- Lauren Green, alumna and nurse manager at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia
- Brandon Messer, alumnus and CEO of Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia
- Bradley Trower, alumnus and vice president of business development for St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System
To learn more about the WCAB and its members, visit chp.GeorgiaSouthern.edu/waters-college-advisory-board.
