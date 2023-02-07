February 7, 2023 - Georgia Southern University is launching a new Bachelor of Science in software engineering this fall, making it the only such degree offered by a public university in Georgia outside of Atlanta.
This new program is a response to a growing national demand also identified by Georgia companies. Distinctive from computer science or IT degree, the software engineering program is designed to prepare graduates to immediately enter workforce jobs that have an average entry level salary of approximately $74,000.
The program prepares students by building a solid foundation in the professional practices as well as the applied technical and soft skills needed for success in the field. Courses include study in discrete mathematics, probability, statistics, computer science, and their applications to complex computer systems. The program applies scientific and mathematical principles to the design, analysis, verification, validation, implementation and maintenance of computer software systems using a variety of computer languages
“Software engineers are in great demand right now and the job market for this specific field shows no signs of slowing down,” said Andrew Allen, Ph.D., interim chair and associate professor of the computer science department in Georgia Southern’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing (CEC). “Our program is designed to provide a seamless transition for students from the classroom to their professional career.”
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the new program at their January board meeting.
In its proposal for the new degree, Georgia Southern officials noted that Georgia is home to more than 18,000 technology companies including NCR and First Data as well as offices for industry leaders like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and IBM. With nearly 250,000 employed by these companies to innovate and support in digital health, cybersecurity, supply chain management, hospitality, and media and film industry logistics, Georgia is expected to exceed the national growth rate of 2% and should have the 7th highest number of new tech jobs in the country.
“This new degree will complement other college programs in the field of computing and also incorporate applied, hands-on experiences including coop and/or internship, undergraduate research, and supported by in-program tutors, peer mentors and faculty engagement,” said Mohammad Davoud, Ph.D., dean of CEC. “This will be very profession-driven and provide students with the skills needed right now in the workforce.”
