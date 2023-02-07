Photo — GS software engineering degree.jpg

February 7, 2023 - Georgia Southern University is launching a new Bachelor of Science in software engineering this fall, making it the only such degree offered by a public university in Georgia outside of Atlanta.

This new program is a response to a growing national demand also identified by Georgia companies. Distinctive from computer science or IT degree, the software engineering program is designed to prepare graduates to immediately enter workforce jobs that have an average entry level salary of approximately $74,000.

