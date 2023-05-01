2023 Gov. Teaching Fellows.jpg

Beulah Narendrapurapu, Ph.D., and Eric Johnson, Ph.D., named Governor’s Teaching Fellows.

May 1, 2023 - Two faculty members from Georgia Southern University’s College of Science and Mathematics have been selected by the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Committee for the 2023 Summer Symposium Program.

Beulah Narendrapurapu, P.h.D., and Eric Johnson, Ph.D., were selected for the program during which they will attend a one-week symposium on the University of Georgia campus. The symposium includes a combination of structured professional development, instructional activities and independent work.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.