May 1, 2023 - Two faculty members from Georgia Southern University’s College of Science and Mathematics have been selected by the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Committee for the 2023 Summer Symposium Program.
Beulah Narendrapurapu, P.h.D., and Eric Johnson, Ph.D., were selected for the program during which they will attend a one-week symposium on the University of Georgia campus. The symposium includes a combination of structured professional development, instructional activities and independent work.
“Our faculty are world-class, and Dr. Johnson and Dr. Narendrapurapu are two wonderful examples of that,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D. “Their scholarly achievements and dedication to their students are outstanding, and the fact that they continue to strive for excellence through programs like the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program is evidence of their dedication.”
Johnson, a lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry on the Statesboro Campus, joined Georgia Southern in 2016.
“For the past couple of years, I have become more involved in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning and was a SoTL (Scholarship of Teaching and Learning) Fellow at Georgia Southern during the 2021-2022 academic year,” he said. “I am always looking to improve my teaching and learn about new techniques, which is why I decided to apply for the Governor’s Teaching Fellowship.”
As fellows, Johnson and Narendrapurapu’s goal is to not only improve their teaching but also help students succeed in their classrooms.
“The post-COVID era has created many teaching challenges in higher education,” said Narendrapurapu. “The fellowship is an opportunity to learn from professionals and also share ideas in order to meet the needs of the current generation of learners. My goals are to identify effective teaching strategies and collaborative teaching projects that will address immediate learning needs. I want to be an effective contributor in building successful learners.”
Narendrapurapu was also a recipient of the 2023 Felton Jenkins, Jr. Hall of Fame Faculty Award from the University System of Georgia.
“Drs. Narendrapurapu and Johnson being named Governor’s Teaching Fellows is a recognition of the commitment they both have to being outstanding teachers focused on student success, which is a hallmark of the College of Science and Mathematics,” said Interim Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics Will Lynch, Ph.D.
The Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program was established in 1995 by former Georgia Governor Zell Miller to provide Georgia’s higher education faculty with expanded opportunities for developing and improving classroom instruction. This year’s program will take place on University of Georgia’s campus on May 15-19.
