June 23, 2022 - Georgia Tech-Savannah recently added Crystal Nichols and Deidra Wirick to their team of CEISMC Educational Outreach Coordinators.
Deidra Wirick, the new Educational Outreach Coordinator II, has seven years of classroom experience. She is responsible for creating and facilitating the summer and Saturday K-12 programs, organizing and promoting the K-12 competitions as well as teacher professional development.
Crystal Nichols’ has several combined years of experience working in both K-12 education and in the public library system. Her role asEducational Outreach Coordinator I with Georgia Tech-Savannah includes much of the administrative, behind-the-scenes work to help all CEISMC programs continue running smoothly.
“I am very excited to welcome Crystal and Deidra to our team,” CEISMC Program Director at Savannah Campus,Tim Cone said. “Both of our new members of staff have diverse backgrounds, and each brings something special to the table. It’s great to have them, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on all of our on-campus K-12 programs.”
