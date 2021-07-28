July 28, 2021 - Benedictine Military School has appointed Jack Holland, an ’03 graduate, Director of Athletics.
Holland, 36, earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from the University of Georgia in 2008. He was hired full-time by BC in 2015 as the advancement coordinator. Holland has served as a baseball assistant coach since 2008. During the 2020-21 school year, Assistant Director of Athletics was added to Holland’s duties. He was mentored by previous Director of Athletics, Danny Britt, who now will serve as Assistant Director of Athletics and continue as football head coach.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Jack for over a decade,” Horne said. “In every position that he has held at BC, he has far exceeded expectations. This past year, while serving as assistant athletic director, Jack brought his characteristic passion for all things BC every day. Athletics has always been an integral program for our Cadets, and Jack’s depth of experience as an alumnus, and his breadth of interests as an educator, make him a superb fit. I look forward to working alongside Jack as he supports and develops BC’s programs and coaches in the No. 1 boys’ athletic program south of Atlanta since 2012.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.