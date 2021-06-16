June 16, 2021 - The Eichholz Law Firm recently announced the recipient of its 2021 scholarship, Jackson Hogan. The firm has awarded $1,500 to Hogan to help him pursue his academic goals.
Hogan recently graduated from The Habersham School with a 4.0 GPA and will be attending Georgia Tech. In addition to his academic achievements, Hogan has demonstrated a commitment to our community through his volunteer work with homeless veterans.
This spring, The Eichholz Law Firm invited local high school seniors to apply for its annual higher education scholarship, which awards $1,500 to one student to put toward tuition costs at any accredited community college or university in the state of Georgia.
The Eichholz Law Firm congratulates Hogan and wishes him continued success at Georgia Tech. To learn more, visit thejusticelawyer.com.
